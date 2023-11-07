Broadcom CEO commits to continued VMware investment

Kathy Gibson reports from VMware Explore – Broadcom president and CEO Hock Tan joined VMware Explore in Barcelona this morning to settle uncertainties around Broadcom’s long-delayed acquisition of VMware.

“It has been a long journey but well worth it,” he says.

“Since last May, I have been talking to customers and partners of VMware and have learnt a lot,” Tan adds. “And going forward we are making three commitments to VMware customers.

“The first is, we will continue and even accelerate the pace of innovation, through R&D investment.

“The second is that we intend to invest much more in the VMware ecosystem with partners, value-added resellers, distributors, OEMs, managed service providers and global system integrators to make products more available ad easier to deploy and consume.

“Finally, we will make ourselves and our products easier to deal with.”

In August, at VMware Explore in Las Vegas, Tan committed to invest an additional $2-billion a year once the proposed $61-billion VMware acquisition is finalised.

This would comprise $1-billion towards R&D, and the other $1-billion to accelerate deployment of VMware solutions through professional services via partners and VMware.