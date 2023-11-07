Cloud Engineer (Azure) – Gauteng Johannesburg

You will be responsible for meeting the needs of internal and external customers through the execution of the company strategic and operational objectives in growth, quality and people by formulating and delivering system solutions.

You will require relevant knowledge, experience and skills to provision, manage, monitor, and decommission cloud and on-prem services.

Experience is required in cloud technologies and techniques for automating provision and management of infrastructure in a distributed environment through scripting. In addition, you require skills as a Systems Administrator for in-house and hosted environments.

Design and implement solutions based on architectural best practices.

Design and implement systems:

Design and implement available, cost efficient, fault tolerant and scalable distributed systems. This includes delivery and support of Infrastructure solutions, based on defined standards, from an Application and Infrastructure perspective.

Delivery of multiple Infrastructure architecture patterns and implementations to drive customer outcomes.

Deliver Application Design and Migration.

Analyse application portfolios, identifying dependencies and common infrastructure platform components, and assessing migration feasibility.

Design applications and select the most appropriate and fit for purpose method such as lift and shift existing hosted application and data, rehosting, refactoring or designing and building a Infrastructure data application.

Designing with security at top of mind.

Infrastructure Integration:

Integrate existing Infrastructure or network environment with corporate infrastructure and hosted data centre environment.

Design reference architecture and provide input to the development teams for implementation of codified stacks that meet the needs of the applications.

Provide hands-on technical coaching to accelerate Infrastructure learning across the Infrastructure engineering portfolio, providing expertise and showcasing the design and implementation of designs based on best practices acting as a catalyst for technical development across team.

Collaborate and influence stakeholders across the IT Business to ensure that services offered are relevant and efficient.

Minimum Requirements:

Must have a relevant IT Degree or 3 year National Diploma.

5 or more years relevant experience.

Strong system administration (Windows, Linux) at the command-line level.

Strong scripting skillset.

Multi-tier architectures: load balancers, caching, web servers, application servers, databases, and networking.

Understanding of Infrastructure security best practices.

Experience with templates and other configurable items to enable automation.

Networking experience.

Microsoft and Azure Certified.

Preferably Azure Administrator or Azure Database Administrator Certified

MCSA

MCSE

Desired Skills:

Azure

Infrastructure

Cloud

Enterprise

on-prem

