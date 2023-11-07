Compliance Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

Analyze and contribute to the improvement of the performance of CRAD by analysing regulatory data; processes and procedures within the orginisation to identify problems and opportunities for improvement.
Furthermore, to also propose and implement solutions that can enhance the efficiency, productivity, profitability and compliance of the client
Qualification
- BSc Computer Science, BSc Information Systems, BCom or equivalent
- Strong academic record from a nationally recognized institution
Knowledge Skills
- Minimum 3 years Business Analysis experience.
- Minimum 5 years Data Analysis exposure
- Experience in the delivery of large scale and complex custom development projects; and
- Minimum 3 years Agile experience.
- Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring
- Elicitation
- Requirements Management and Communication
- Enterprise Analysis
- Requirements Analysis
- Solution Assessment and Validation
- Research Methodology and Frameworks
- Ability to analyse multiple complex sources of data and translate them into simple business briefs plans.
- Advantageous:
- Knowledge of Source-to-Target Mapping
- Practical knowledge of Data Warehouse builds and development.
- Knowledge of data profiling and data quality
- Knowledge of ETL Data Structures
- Knowledge of data integration
- Knowledge of data archiving and lineage
- Knowledge of application and Datawarehouse testing
- Knowledge of ETL operations
- Knowledge of Meta Data (Process, Technical, and Business)
- Practical knowledge of the business process management notation (BPMN)
- General understanding of Technology in an Enterprise Organisation
- Excellent organisational and time management skills
- Able to work with multiple technical and business groups in a large organisation.
- Practical knowledge of the entire suite of analysis and modelling techniques using the Unified Modelling Language (UML)
- Microsoft Office Word, PowerPoint, Excel, M365, Azure Devops and SharePoint Skills
Requirements management: gather, document and manage the requirements of various regulatory projects or systems from various stakeholders, such as SBUs, developers and end-users. Also ensure that the requirements are clear, consistent, feasible and aligned with the business goals
Data analysis: a successful candidate must be able to use various tools and techniques to collect, process, visualize and interpret data from different sources, such as databases, surveys, reports and web analytics. He / she must also identify patterns, trends, anomalies and insights from the data that can help improve decision-making and performance
Presenting findings: He / she must be able to communicate his / her findings and recommendations to the relevant stakeholders using reports, presentations, charts, diagrams and dashboards. They also explain the rationale, benefits and risks of their proposed solutions and persuade others to accept or support them
Developing projects: He must be able to plan, design, execute and monitor the projects that they initiate or participate in. They also coordinate with other teams and professionals, such as developers, testers, managers and vendors, to ensure the successful delivery of the regulatory project outcomes within the budget and timeline
- Analyse / document current systems and future solutions, processes and controls
- Ability to design a future solution / optimize current solution.
- Facilitation of workshops, conflict resolution and document all views
- Support and influence findings with supportive analytics
- Ability to build a visual responsive proof of concept systems with the development team.
- Work with developers to make sure that development work is done within specifications.
- Perform business impact analysis.
- Perform system impact analysis.
- Use debugging techniques to solve BAU Incidents and Queries
- Assist with implementation.
- Work with support and training teams to align new or changes to solutions.
- Create and optimise business metrics that gives insight into business processes and controls.
Internal / Operational Processes
Deliverable Quality Management and Creation
- Gather user requirements in the form of a User Story. (e.g., User Requirements Specifications) and interpret user requirements into user stories.
- Direct and participate in the user stories of applications.
- Participate in data analysis, source to target mapping, design and test reviews as required.
- Defining test strategies and performing functional / regression testing.
- Manage and facilitate User Acceptance Testing (e.g., test plans, text cases and test execution)
- Review deliverables prior to migration into production as appropriate
- Aid in scheduling data sourcing work.
Process Capability Development
- Identify and initiate continuous improvement opportunities.
- Follow quality standards
Customer Focus Stakeholder Management
Customer Relationship and Requirements Development
- Understand specific business needs and overall business strategy of the business customer.
- Work collaboratively with the customer to develop Business Requirements (e.g., User stories)
- Identify, determine, and document business requirements.
- Engage with Stakeholders to produce Source to Target mappings, User stories based on the Epics/Features/User Stories provided by our customers.
- Promote internal/external customer satisfaction and build strong customer relationships.
- Analyse various data sources to support data sourcing Business Requirements
- Review test approach and test cases, test plans to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios. Participate in testing to ensure that business requirements have been met.
- Assist with benefit realisation reviews.
- Business Analyst works with stakeholders and the technical team members to map, analyze, and document business processes and projects.
Learning, Leadership People Growth
Team Project / Support Management
- Organise and prepare work effectively to facilitate proactive resolution of problems, rather than reactive.
- Work with team members to enhance their business and functional knowledge.
- Communicate accurate user story/task status.
- Demonstrate and promote client service attitude within and across teams.
- Manage expectations of team’s internal and external customers
- Assist with daily Production Support cases / investigations if the candidate forms part of a DevOps team
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management