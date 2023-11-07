Compliance Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

Analyze and contribute to the improvement of the performance of CRAD by analysing regulatory data; processes and procedures within the orginisation to identify problems and opportunities for improvement.

Furthermore, to also propose and implement solutions that can enhance the efficiency, productivity, profitability and compliance of the client

Qualification

BSc Computer Science, BSc Information Systems, BCom or equivalent

Strong academic record from a nationally recognized institution

Knowledge Skills

Minimum 3 years Business Analysis experience.

Minimum 5 years Data Analysis exposure

Experience in the delivery of large scale and complex custom development projects; and

Minimum 3 years Agile experience.

Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring

Elicitation

Requirements Management and Communication

Enterprise Analysis

Requirements Analysis

Solution Assessment and Validation

Research Methodology and Frameworks

Ability to analyse multiple complex sources of data and translate them into simple business briefs plans.

Advantageous:

Knowledge of Source-to-Target Mapping

Practical knowledge of Data Warehouse builds and development.

Knowledge of data profiling and data quality

Knowledge of ETL Data Structures

Knowledge of data integration

Knowledge of data archiving and lineage

Knowledge of application and Datawarehouse testing

Knowledge of ETL operations

Knowledge of Meta Data (Process, Technical, and Business)

Practical knowledge of the business process management notation (BPMN)

General understanding of Technology in an Enterprise Organisation

Excellent organisational and time management skills

Able to work with multiple technical and business groups in a large organisation.

Practical knowledge of the entire suite of analysis and modelling techniques using the Unified Modelling Language (UML)

Microsoft Office Word, PowerPoint, Excel, M365, Azure Devops and SharePoint Skills

Requirements management: gather, document and manage the requirements of various regulatory projects or systems from various stakeholders, such as SBUs, developers and end-users. Also ensure that the requirements are clear, consistent, feasible and aligned with the business goals

Data analysis: a successful candidate must be able to use various tools and techniques to collect, process, visualize and interpret data from different sources, such as databases, surveys, reports and web analytics. He / she must also identify patterns, trends, anomalies and insights from the data that can help improve decision-making and performance

Presenting findings: He / she must be able to communicate his / her findings and recommendations to the relevant stakeholders using reports, presentations, charts, diagrams and dashboards. They also explain the rationale, benefits and risks of their proposed solutions and persuade others to accept or support them

Developing projects: He must be able to plan, design, execute and monitor the projects that they initiate or participate in. They also coordinate with other teams and professionals, such as developers, testers, managers and vendors, to ensure the successful delivery of the regulatory project outcomes within the budget and timeline

Analyse / document current systems and future solutions, processes and controls

Ability to design a future solution / optimize current solution.

Facilitation of workshops, conflict resolution and document all views

Support and influence findings with supportive analytics

Ability to build a visual responsive proof of concept systems with the development team.

Work with developers to make sure that development work is done within specifications.

Perform business impact analysis.

Perform system impact analysis.

Use debugging techniques to solve BAU Incidents and Queries

Assist with implementation.

Work with support and training teams to align new or changes to solutions.

Create and optimise business metrics that gives insight into business processes and controls.

Internal / Operational Processes

Deliverable Quality Management and Creation

Gather user requirements in the form of a User Story. (e.g., User Requirements Specifications) and interpret user requirements into user stories.

Direct and participate in the user stories of applications.

Participate in data analysis, source to target mapping, design and test reviews as required.

Defining test strategies and performing functional / regression testing.

Manage and facilitate User Acceptance Testing (e.g., test plans, text cases and test execution)

Review deliverables prior to migration into production as appropriate

Aid in scheduling data sourcing work.

Process Capability Development

Identify and initiate continuous improvement opportunities.

Follow quality standards

Customer Focus Stakeholder Management

Customer Relationship and Requirements Development

Understand specific business needs and overall business strategy of the business customer.

Work collaboratively with the customer to develop Business Requirements (e.g., User stories)

Identify, determine, and document business requirements.

Engage with Stakeholders to produce Source to Target mappings, User stories based on the Epics/Features/User Stories provided by our customers.

Promote internal/external customer satisfaction and build strong customer relationships.

Analyse various data sources to support data sourcing Business Requirements

Review test approach and test cases, test plans to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios. Participate in testing to ensure that business requirements have been met.

Assist with benefit realisation reviews.

Business Analyst works with stakeholders and the technical team members to map, analyze, and document business processes and projects.

Learning, Leadership People Growth

Team Project / Support Management

Organise and prepare work effectively to facilitate proactive resolution of problems, rather than reactive.

Work with team members to enhance their business and functional knowledge.

Communicate accurate user story/task status.

Demonstrate and promote client service attitude within and across teams.

Manage expectations of team’s internal and external customers

Assist with daily Production Support cases / investigations if the candidate forms part of a DevOps team

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

