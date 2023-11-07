Desktop Engineer (Cape Town)

Are you searching for opportunities as a Desktop Engineer? We are looking for someone in a permanent position in Cape Town.

Some of the position information

Remote user support to users across 125 stores (South Africa and Namibia)

General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment

Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users

Responsibilities:

Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives

Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support

Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives

Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services

Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality

Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines

Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests

Experience:

5-7 Years IT Experience in remote End User Support

Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist

Experience in Network Support

Qualifications:

National Senior Certificate

A+ N+

MCSE

Hardware Certifications is advantageous

Mobility Support qualification

ITIL

Work Environment:

Working within a team onsite at the client

Physical Demands:

Remote Support

Assist with moving of IT equipment

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

