Desktop Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are searching for a Desktop Engineer professional to occupy a permanent position in Cape Town.

Experience:

5-7 Years IT Experience in remote End User Support

Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist

Experience in Network Support

Desired Skills:

Call Management Systems

Remote User Support

End User Computing

Set up and preparation of hardware

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

