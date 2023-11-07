Developer C # / ASP.Net – Gauteng

Are values and culture important to you in a company? Are you wanting to grow and learn from other Developers and willing to take action and innovative and have the right attitude?

If so, then this role is for you

Are you based in Cape Town or Johannesburg? It does not matter

My client who is the Financial Services Sector is looking for a C#/ASP.Net Developer with the following skill sets:

-4+ years as a Developer

-C#

-Asp.net

-Blazor/Razor

-Design principles such as SOLID

-SQL

-TDD/BDD

Advantageous

-Azure Devops

-Sharepoint

-SSIS

-CRM

-Asset / Finance / Lending background

Desired Skills:

ASP.Net

C#

Full Stack Developer

Fintech

