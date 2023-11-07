Are values and culture important to you in a company? Are you wanting to grow and learn from other Developers and willing to take action and innovative and have the right attitude?
If so, then this role is for you
Are you based in Cape Town or Johannesburg? It does not matter
My client who is the Financial Services Sector is looking for a C#/ASP.Net Developer with the following skill sets:
- -4+ years as a Developer
- -C#
- -Asp.net
- -Blazor/Razor
- -Design principles such as SOLID
- -SQL
- -TDD/BDD
Advantageous
- -Azure Devops
- -Sharepoint
- -SSIS
- -CRM
- -Asset / Finance / Lending background
Desired Skills:
- ASP.Net
- C#
- Full Stack Developer
- Fintech