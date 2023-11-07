Full Stack Developer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Springfield

An exciting opportunity to join a well-known software development house. Our client is seeking a talented and experienced Intermediate software developer (Hybrid) to join their team. You will work alongside smart, focused colleagues who design, code and deploy meaningful software with modern tools and processes.

Responsibilities:

Comfortable with software patterns and SOLID principles

Unit testing and preferably TDD

Kafka

Azure DevOps pipelines

Requirements:

C#

MS SQL / Relational Database

jQuery / JavaScript (Vue.js will be a plus)

ASP.NET Web API (REST based)

ASP.NET MVC

UI: good understanding of HTML & CSS

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

C#

jQuery

Javascript

ASP.NET Web API

ASP.NET MVC

MS SQL

CSS

HTML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position