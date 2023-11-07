Full Stack Developer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Springfield

An exciting opportunity to join a well-known software development house. Our client is seeking a talented and experienced Intermediate software developer (Hybrid) to join their team. You will work alongside smart, focused colleagues who design, code and deploy meaningful software with modern tools and processes.
Responsibilities:
- Comfortable with software patterns and SOLID principles
- Unit testing and preferably TDD
- Kafka
- Azure DevOps pipelines
Requirements:
- C#
- MS SQL / Relational Database
- jQuery / JavaScript (Vue.js will be a plus)
- ASP.NET Web API (REST based)
- ASP.NET MVC
- UI: good understanding of HTML & CSS
