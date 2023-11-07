HR Systems Coordinator – Mining Industry – R1.14Mil – R700K – Limpopo Polokwane

Hire Resolve’s client in the mining industry is urgently seeking the expertise of an HR Systems Coordinator in Limpopo.
Responsibilities:
- Creation and set up of all XTIME (or equivalent) related perimeters i.e new companies (sub-contractors), departments, shifts & shift cycles, pay rules, codes etc in line with current company needs policies and procedures; (gangs), occupation codes and bonus indicators on XTime
- Conduct monthly audits to ensure alignment between XTIME and approved ERP system in all areas
- Oversee hardware maintenance and infrastructure projects related to the XTIME system
- Audit XTime software weekly & monthly basis based on audit reports and input documents
- Maintain & develop the XTIME software according to business needs
- Resolve technical support queries & requests
- Verify daily backups of HR systems by restoring & checking data integrity on a weekly/monthly basis
- Track or monitor system performance and activity
- System- and software fault-finding
- Maintain T&A server by ensuring that regular system updates are made and distributed
- Writing all system-required reports
- Any other related functions of the HR systems
- Manage Time and Attendance function
- Further, develop, manage, improve, and coordinate the entire T&A process on site
- Extraction, consolidation & development of system reports about the process of HR workforce Management & T&A activities
- Financial Management
- Stakeholder Engagement
- People Management
- Health and Safety Management
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- National Diploma or Degree in systems/network administration; (DBA certificate/diploma will be an added advantage)
- At least 5 years of experience in managing IT systems, programmes, and related technologies in a Mining environment
- Advanced Computer Skills
Benefits:
- Salary: R700K/yr – [URL Removed] salary negotiable
- Transport to and from the mine
- Private Health Care
- Family Leave (Maternity, Paternity)
- Training & Development
- Paid Time Off (PTO) (if applicable)
