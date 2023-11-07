HR Systems Coordinator – Mining Industry – R1.14Mil – R700K

Hire Resolve’s client in the mining industry is urgently seeking the expertise of an HR Systems Coordinator in Limpopo.

Responsibilities:



Creation and set up of all XTIME (or equivalent) related perimeters i.e new companies (sub-contractors), departments, shifts & shift cycles, pay rules, codes etc in line with current company needs policies and procedures; (gangs), occupation codes and bonus indicators on XTime

Conduct monthly audits to ensure alignment between XTIME and approved ERP system in all areas

Oversee hardware maintenance and infrastructure projects related to the XTIME system

Audit XTime software weekly & monthly basis based on audit reports and input documents

Maintain & develop the XTIME software according to business needs

Resolve technical support queries & requests

Verify daily backups of HR systems by restoring & checking data integrity on a weekly/monthly basis

Track or monitor system performance and activity

System- and software fault-finding

Maintain T&A server by ensuring that regular system updates are made and distributed

Writing all system-required reports

Any other related functions of the HR systems

Manage Time and Attendance function

Further, develop, manage, improve, and coordinate the entire T&A process on site

Extraction, consolidation & development of system reports about the process of HR workforce Management & T&A activities

Financial Management

Stakeholder Engagement

People Management

Health and Safety Management

Requirements:



Grade 12

National Diploma or Degree in systems/network administration; (DBA certificate/diploma will be an added advantage)

At least 5 years of experience in managing IT systems, programmes, and related technologies in a Mining environment

Advanced Computer Skills

Benefits:



Salary: R700K/yr – [URL Removed] salary negotiable

Transport to and from the mine

Private Health Care

Family Leave (Maternity, Paternity)

Training & Development

Paid Time Off (PTO) (if applicable)

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Esmari Marais at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

HR Systems Coordinator – Mining Industry – R1.14Mi

HR Systems Coordinator – Mining Industry – R1.14Mi

HR Systems Coordinator – Mining Industry – R1.14Mi

Learn more/Apply for this position