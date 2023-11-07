IT Application Manager – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Position: IT Application Manager

Sector: Pharmaceutical Industry

Location: Cape Town

Reference: IT – Application – CPT – MK

Experience is a requirement – in IT Applications Management

Our Pharmaceutical Industry client requires an IT Application Manager who will be responsible for matters relating to but not limited to management of the company’s application portfolio and to oversee the support and maintenance activities for applications. This position is based in Cape Town at company premises.

Qualification / Experience Requirements, but not limited to:

Relevant Degree in: Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems, Computer & Information Management etc.

Estimate of 6 or more years expertise in IT application management

Experience gained in pharmaceutical industry, or healthcare related industry will be an advantage

Strong technical knowledge of application lifecycle management, including application selection, implementation, maintenance, and retirement

Expertise in managing complex application landscapes, including ERP systems, laboratory information management systems (LIMS), and quality management systems (QMS)

SAP experience, including SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA

Responsible for: Application Portfolio Management, Application Support and Maintenance, Collaboration with internal and external teams, Application Enhancement and Upgrades, Vendor and Contract Management, Collaborate with procurement and legal teams, Business Process Analysis, Conduct business process analysis and recommend solutions, Regulatory Compliance, Project Management, Change Management, Team Leadership and Development, Continuous Improvement,

Stay informed about emerging technologies, industry trends, and best practices in IT applications

Identify opportunities for process optimization, automation, and innovation

Steer continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of applications

Please apply to response “at” [URL Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; to enquire.

Required supporting documents to accompany Comprehensive Detailed CV showcasing IT Application Management expertise gained:

Copy of ID

Copy of all Qualification/s listed on your CV including Matric

