IT Project Manager (Hybrid)

Purpose:

The primary purpose of this role is to play the lead role in planning, executing, monitoring, controlling, and closing projects. This position is accountable for the entire project scope, and the success or failure of the project. The IT Project Manager is the liaison between clients, operations, and the development team.

Responsibilities:

Consulting, Scoping, Supporting and managing the integration of clients globally

Consulting, Scoping, Supporting and managing Internal Products

Serving as a liaison between clients, operations, and development team

Managing Solutions to ensure timeous completions of projects both external and internal

Designing and implementing IT solutions that support organizational goals

Managing multiple projects simultaneously

Producing and maintaining project plans for all levels of implementation tasks needed to make the project scope, including cross organization resource coordination

Responsible for providing updates to management and all project members on project status

Work with the project team to identify and resolve issues around project related items that potentially jeopardize any of the project dates

Conduct and document project team meetings to ensure the teams are focus and on track with activities and schedules

Maintain effective communication

Modifying working hours to take client calls based on the time zone of the respective clients (APAC, EMEA, AMER)

Required Skills:

Self-Management – We don’t believe in micromanagement. You need to possess the drive and ability to take a project and run with it.

– We don’t believe in micromanagement. You need to possess the drive and ability to take a project and run with it. Technical – You don’t need to be a developer, but you do need an affinity for IT. Understanding technical structure and how to deliver technical projects are key.

– You don’t need to be a developer, but you do need an affinity for IT. Understanding technical structure and how to deliver technical projects are key. Logic – Things don’t always make sense. You need to have the ability to work through and make logical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes.

– Things don’t always make sense. You need to have the ability to work through and make logical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes. Language – We have a global footprint, with offices and clients practically everywhere. The ability to read, write, and speak fluently in English, is a must. Other languages could prove to be useful.

Experience and Qualifications:

IT experience in the logistics and/or warehousing industry

Five years experience in an IT project management environment

Bachelor’s degree in information technology or equivalent

Project Management qualification advantageous

Advance organizational and communication skills

Desired Skills:

project

manager

logistics

