IT Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Ballito

Grade 12 pass.

IT Certifications in CompTIA A+, CompTIA N+. (MCSE/MCITP would be advantageous but not a must).

5 year IT Tech experience.

Ability to multitask under pressure.

Experience in Windows 7 to 11 setup, configuration and trouble shooting.

Experience in Windows Server 2016 to 2019 setup, configuration, and troubleshooting(Advantageous).

Experience in one on one support, remote support, and onsite support(Driver’s license with own vehicle is a must).

Experience in mail setup, configuration, and troubleshooting(POP, Imap, Exchange, Mapi).

Experience in Microsoft software like Office 365, Microsoft Business, Share Point.

Experience in cloud based environments like One Drive, Virtual Servers, DropBox, Google Drive, G-Suite, and other cloud backup solutions.

Experience in Laptop, Desktop, Printer setup, configuration and trouble shooting.

Experience in stripping of hardware(Laptops, Desktops and Printers) for fault finding and repairs(Minor motherboard repairs, replacement of printer rollers, replacement of laptop screens, fixing of broken hinges).

Experience in network setups, configuration, and troubleshooting(Modems, APs, Managed switched, Firewalls).

Knowledge of VIOP setups and troubleshooting would be advantageous.

Basic Apple Mac support, trouble shooting and setup.

Fibre knowledge would be advantageous.

Basic Android support, trouble shooting and setup(Tablets and Phones).

Domain knowledge(Setup, configuration, and troubleshooting).

Soft Skills

– Must be neat, presentable and maintain a professional etiquette.

– Professional one on one, telephonic and email etiquette.

– Attention to detail, vibrant, enthusiastic, and motivated.

– Must have a strong work ethic and driven to further their career.

– Must have a positive attitude, be patient and a team player.

– Ability to physically bend, squat and lift heavy equipment(Printers, Batteries etc.).

Desired Skills:

A+

CompTIA A+

Hardware troubleshooting

PC installation

Remote support

Remote Troubleshooting

PC building

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Long standing IT services company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

