IT Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Ballito

Nov 7, 2023

  • Grade 12 pass.
  • IT Certifications in CompTIA A+, CompTIA N+. (MCSE/MCITP would be advantageous but not a must).
  • 5 year IT Tech experience.
  • Ability to multitask under pressure.
  • Experience in Windows 7 to 11 setup, configuration and trouble shooting.
  • Experience in Windows Server 2016 to 2019 setup, configuration, and troubleshooting(Advantageous).
  • Experience in one on one support, remote support, and onsite support(Driver’s license with own vehicle is a must).
  • Experience in mail setup, configuration, and troubleshooting(POP, Imap, Exchange, Mapi).
  • Experience in Microsoft software like Office 365, Microsoft Business, Share Point.
  • Experience in cloud based environments like One Drive, Virtual Servers, DropBox, Google Drive, G-Suite, and other cloud backup solutions.
  • Experience in Laptop, Desktop, Printer setup, configuration and trouble shooting.
  • Experience in stripping of hardware(Laptops, Desktops and Printers) for fault finding and repairs(Minor motherboard repairs, replacement of printer rollers, replacement of laptop screens, fixing of broken hinges).
  • Experience in network setups, configuration, and troubleshooting(Modems, APs, Managed switched, Firewalls).
  • Knowledge of VIOP setups and troubleshooting would be advantageous.
  • Basic Apple Mac support, trouble shooting and setup.
  • Fibre knowledge would be advantageous.
  • Basic Android support, trouble shooting and setup(Tablets and Phones).
  • Domain knowledge(Setup, configuration, and troubleshooting).

Soft Skills
– Must be neat, presentable and maintain a professional etiquette.
– Professional one on one, telephonic and email etiquette.
– Attention to detail, vibrant, enthusiastic, and motivated.
– Must have a strong work ethic and driven to further their career.
– Must have a positive attitude, be patient and a team player.
– Ability to physically bend, squat and lift heavy equipment(Printers, Batteries etc.).

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • CompTIA A+
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • PC installation
  • Remote support
  • Remote Troubleshooting
  • PC building

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Long standing IT services company

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

