IT Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Ballito

- Grade 12 pass.
- IT Certifications in CompTIA A+, CompTIA N+. (MCSE/MCITP would be advantageous but not a must).
- 5 year IT Tech experience.
- Ability to multitask under pressure.
- Experience in Windows 7 to 11 setup, configuration and trouble shooting.
- Experience in Windows Server 2016 to 2019 setup, configuration, and troubleshooting(Advantageous).
- Experience in one on one support, remote support, and onsite support(Driver’s license with own vehicle is a must).
- Experience in mail setup, configuration, and troubleshooting(POP, Imap, Exchange, Mapi).
- Experience in Microsoft software like Office 365, Microsoft Business, Share Point.
- Experience in cloud based environments like One Drive, Virtual Servers, DropBox, Google Drive, G-Suite, and other cloud backup solutions.
- Experience in Laptop, Desktop, Printer setup, configuration and trouble shooting.
- Experience in stripping of hardware(Laptops, Desktops and Printers) for fault finding and repairs(Minor motherboard repairs, replacement of printer rollers, replacement of laptop screens, fixing of broken hinges).
- Experience in network setups, configuration, and troubleshooting(Modems, APs, Managed switched, Firewalls).
- Knowledge of VIOP setups and troubleshooting would be advantageous.
- Basic Apple Mac support, trouble shooting and setup.
- Fibre knowledge would be advantageous.
- Basic Android support, trouble shooting and setup(Tablets and Phones).
- Domain knowledge(Setup, configuration, and troubleshooting).
Soft Skills
– Must be neat, presentable and maintain a professional etiquette.
– Professional one on one, telephonic and email etiquette.
– Attention to detail, vibrant, enthusiastic, and motivated.
– Must have a strong work ethic and driven to further their career.
– Must have a positive attitude, be patient and a team player.
– Ability to physically bend, squat and lift heavy equipment(Printers, Batteries etc.).
Desired Skills:
- A+
- CompTIA A+
- Hardware troubleshooting
- PC installation
- Remote support
- Remote Troubleshooting
- PC building
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Long standing IT services company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund