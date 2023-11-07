Junior IT Technician

Nov 7, 2023

Our client in the IT industry based in East London is currently looking to employ a Junior IT Technician.
Requirements:

  • Matric minimum
  • Must have valid driver’s license and reliable transport.
  • Good client skills
  • Willing to work after hours
  • Good team building skills
  • Willing to expand in the work environment
  • The basic knowledge in reloading Windows software and troubleshooting desktop and laptop hardware related issues.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology
  • IT Technician
  • Troubleshooting
  • Laptop Hardware
  • Windows Software

Learn more/Apply for this position