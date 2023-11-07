Junior IT Technician – Eastern Cape East London

Our client in the IT industry based in East London is currently looking to employ a Junior IT Technician.

Requirements:

Matric minimum

Must have valid driver’s license and reliable transport.

Good client skills

Willing to work after hours

Good team building skills

Willing to expand in the work environment

The basic knowledge in reloading Windows software and troubleshooting desktop and laptop hardware related issues.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

IT Technician

Troubleshooting

Laptop Hardware

Windows Software

