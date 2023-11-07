Mobile Application Developer – Full-time at HOPNED – Gauteng Centurion

Nov 7, 2023

The successful candidate will play a leading role in the design and development of new products, maintenance of existing products and migration of existing products to mobile/web applications. This developer will work closely with other developers, product managers, clients, and third-party service providers to create high-end, intuitive and user-friendly applications that meet customer requirements.

Key Responsibilities

  • Design, develop, test and maintain mobile and web applications that offer exceptional user experience.
  • Translate User Requirements into finished products
  • Adhere to standards and best practices
  • Deliver clean Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code, following coding standards and guidelines.
  • Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and share knowledge with the development team.
  • Debug and resolve issues and bugs
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest mobile and web development trends, tools, and technologies, and actively incorporate them into projects.
  • Optimize application performance and ensure responsiveness across various devices and Android versions.
  • Collaborate with back-end developers to integrate APIs and ensure seamless data flow.
  • Apply best practices for version control

Desired Skills:

  • React Native
  • JavaScript
  • Mobile Development
  • Mobile Application
  • RESTful APIs
  • UI/UX
  • Debugging

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

HopNed is an emerging software-based services company that seeks an experienced and self-driven individual with a proven track record in mobile and web development. The company applies both Native and hybrid development approaches in the development of its systems.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Training
  • Flexible Work Enviroment

