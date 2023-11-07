Mobile Application Developer – Full-time at HOPNED

The successful candidate will play a leading role in the design and development of new products, maintenance of existing products and migration of existing products to mobile/web applications. This developer will work closely with other developers, product managers, clients, and third-party service providers to create high-end, intuitive and user-friendly applications that meet customer requirements.

Key Responsibilities

Design, develop, test and maintain mobile and web applications that offer exceptional user experience.

Translate User Requirements into finished products

Adhere to standards and best practices

Deliver clean Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code, following coding standards and guidelines.

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and share knowledge with the development team.

Debug and resolve issues and bugs

Stay up-to-date with the latest mobile and web development trends, tools, and technologies, and actively incorporate them into projects.

Optimize application performance and ensure responsiveness across various devices and Android versions.

Collaborate with back-end developers to integrate APIs and ensure seamless data flow.

Apply best practices for version control

Desired Skills:

React Native

JavaScript

Mobile Development

Mobile Application

RESTful APIs

UI/UX

Debugging

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

HopNed is an emerging software-based services company that seeks an experienced and self-driven individual with a proven track record in mobile and web development. The company applies both Native and hybrid development approaches in the development of its systems.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Training

Flexible Work Enviroment

Learn more/Apply for this position