Mobile Application Developer – Full-time at HOPNED

The successful candidate will play a leading role in the design and development of new products, maintenance of existing products and migration of existing products to mobile/web applications. This developer will work closely with other developers, product managers, clients, and third-party service providers to create high-end, intuitive and user-friendly applications that meet customer requirements.
Key Responsibilities
- Design, develop, test and maintain mobile and web applications that offer exceptional user experience.
- Translate User Requirements into finished products
- Adhere to standards and best practices
- Deliver clean Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code, following coding standards and guidelines.
- Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and share knowledge with the development team.
- Debug and resolve issues and bugs
- Stay up-to-date with the latest mobile and web development trends, tools, and technologies, and actively incorporate them into projects.
- Optimize application performance and ensure responsiveness across various devices and Android versions.
- Collaborate with back-end developers to integrate APIs and ensure seamless data flow.
- Apply best practices for version control
Desired Skills:
- React Native
- JavaScript
- Mobile Development
- Mobile Application
- RESTful APIs
- UI/UX
- Debugging
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
HopNed is an emerging software-based services company that seeks an experienced and self-driven individual with a proven track record in mobile and web development. The company applies both Native and hybrid development approaches in the development of its systems.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Training
- Flexible Work Enviroment