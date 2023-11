Process Architect

We looking for a strong Business process architect responsible for designing and improving business processes to enhance efficiency, productivity, and quality. This includes analysing existing processes, identifying areas for improvement, and implementing changes to optimize workflow.

Minimum requirements for the role

Knowledge and experience in process improvement methodologies such as Six Sigma or Lean

3+ years experience in process design, improvement, or related roles.

The following industry experience would be beneficial.

Insurance

Financial

Retail environment

Proficiency in process modelling tools, preferably Bizagi

Desired Skills:

bizagi

Six Sigma

lean

process design

