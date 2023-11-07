Project Manager

Facilitate support in the assessment, development implementation of various compliance and regulatory initiatives within the orginisations from a Compliance and Regulatory Affairs area of specialisation; enabling the provision of senior project management deliverables, aligned with project management standards and guidelines.

Co-ordinate deliverables across various programmes.

Qualification

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology and Computer Sciences, BCom or equivalent.

Programme and Project Management related certification.

Knowledge Skills

5 – 10 years of experience in project management

Financial / Shareholder Returns

Define metrics in alignment with the other stakeholders for Executive reporting.

Coordinate activities, capacity and finances to complete work within project guidelines.

Internal / Operational Processes

Facilitate and manage Large Cloud project implementations.

Proactively identify, diagnose and recommend improvements and provide specialist advice and support; ensuring that solutions are appropriate and effective.

Use practical knowledge and theoretical guidelines, to diagnose area of specialisation problems and generate workable solutions.

Understand project management area of application in order to exhibit insight and use understanding to make applicable recommendations and improvements.

Accountable for the improvement of quality, service and work outputs, continuously recommending improvements by continually posing powerful and insightful questions to enable critical thinking skills in the teams.

Customer Focus Stakeholder Management

Design large project plans, identify resources for execution purposes, implement, identify risks and apply associated project management principles.

Track metrics at Team and programme level.

Capture required data and information into programme and project management tools to report on project progress and project plan adjustments.

Manage project execution to meet project objectives.

Learning, Leadership People Growth

Support junior Project Managers with their professional career growth and development.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

