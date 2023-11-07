Project Manager (SDWAN) – Remote Remote

Responsible for ensuring effective delivery of projects within agreed timelines, budgets, scope, agreed outcomes and optimal Customer satisfaction.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Prince 2 / Agile / PMBOK.
- ITIL Foundation – advantageous
- Key requirement is experience in deploying SDWAN solutions.
Minimum Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Project role
Other Requirements:
- Must be willing to work weekends shifts on a monthly basis or after hours, if required
Competencies
Knowledge:
- Understanding of networks in the telecommunications industry
- Knowledge of PMBOK
- Knowledge of customer service principles
Skills:
- Intermediate skill in MS Project and MS Office
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
- Project Management
- Ability for logical thought process
- Handle customer escalations
- Multitasking and multiple project coordination
Behavioral
- Attention to detail
- Customer Responsiveness
- Results driven.
- Management
- Problem solving
- Admin orientated
- Stress tolerance
- Resilience
Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal
- Sales, Global Operations, Network Core, Quality Assurance, Procurement, Supply Chain, Commercial, Finance, NOC, Technical, VoIP
External
- Suppliers, Customers
Role / Responsibilities:
MANAGE PROJECTS
- Ensure adherence to agreed project management methodology
- Manage the execution of projects
- Adhere to project communication strategy
- Adhere to program budgets
CUSTOMER SERVICE
- Provide feedback regarding project status verbal, written and Video conferencing
- Handle and resolve escalations via logical thought process and escalate internally to placate escalated situations
SUPPLIER RELATIONSHIPS
- Build and maintain effective relationships with suppliers
- Escalate to C-Level and drive for outcomes as required
INTERNAL CO-ORDINATION
- Identify, manage and communicate project risks, issues and overall project progress to Head of Projects
- Attend and contribute to project management meetings within Project department
MANAGEMENT REPORTING
- Maintain accuracy of Jeopardy list
- Comprehensive risk, supplier reports to Supply chain.
- Update client trackers
Desired Skills:
- IT Project Manager
- Network Project Manager
- SDWAN