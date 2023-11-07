Scrum Master at Datonomy Solutions

Experience:

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or a related field – (essential).

Scrum Master foundation certification (i.e., Certified Scrum Master / Agile Certified Practitioner / Professional Scrum Master) or relevant Scrum Master training – (essential)

+3 years’ relevant experience as a Scrum Master or similar role with solid experience delivering diverse IT solutions through the scrum software development methodology, driving agility within development teams, and managing sprints and backlogs in a variety of environments – (essential).

Solid experience managing multiple scrum teams and feature development in one backlog and understanding of standard software development roles and responsibilities – (essential).

Experience should include one or more of the following IT functional areas:.

Planning and Merchandising

Digital Technologies / Ecommerce

Retail and Functional Services

Data and Analytics

Business Engagement and strategy

IT Financial Services

The purpose of the Scrum Master is to lead scrum teams in agile development and achievement of product goals, including defining and refining backlog items, planning and managing multiple feature developments, sprints/iterations, sprint reviews and retrospectives with the aim of delivering high-value increments that meet the Definition of Done. This role leverages solid scrum software development project management knowledge to contribute to the scrum method adoption and practice within the larger IT team within the domain, and guides the scrum team towards product releases within set guidelines, ensuring clear communication and team organization. The Senior Scrum Master advocates for scrum values and principles within the agile framework, remaining flexible and open to opportunities for the team to improve their workflow. This includes removing impediments for the scrum team to ensure delivery of commitments according to set goals and deliverables.

This is a Servant Leader role that builds trust-based relationships, stimulates empowerment and transparency, drives commitment, encourages collaboration, flexibility, empathy and ethical behavior within the scrum team, stakeholders and the customers they serve. Furthermore, this role facilitates trains, coaches and facilitates scrum to the larger team by ensuring the scrum framework is followed. The nature of projects in this role are generally high impact within a domain and do from time-to-time impact other domains.

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

Agile

retail

