Senior Business Analyst (CH956)

Our client, in the Payments and Lending industry, has an opening for a Senior Business Analyst to join their team.

Do you take initiative, own your profession, and enjoy getting involved in the details?

Are you a self-starter? If you can affirmatively respond to these questions this position is for you. You will be in charge of gathering the company’s business requirements, assessing the impact of those changes, capturing, analysing and documenting requirements and supporting the communication and delivery of those requirements to help the delivery team better meet the demands of the company.

Qualification:

3-year tertiary qualification in relevant technical/financial/analytical related field of study

Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent

Experience:

6 Years in a similar role in a formal business analysis environment

Functional Competencies:

Business knowledge: Finance Industry

Good understanding of business analysis concepts, tools and methodologies.

Ability to facilitate, research, model and define requirements

Experience working in a scrum development process.

Quick problem solver with an eye for detail and accuracy

Experience in using SQL to query databases and complete test cases is advantageous.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide a good service

Key Performance Areas:

Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring

Identify the appropriate stakeholders

Determine the activities required to successfully complete the business analysis.

Track and communicate the progress of work items throughout the SDLC.

Accurately estimate the required business analysis of work items.

For analysis purposes, have a detailed understanding of the source system (including accounting structure, rules and calculations)

Requirements Elicitation, Management and Collaboration

Investigate, evaluate, design and propose solutions to address business requirements.

Validate that the stated requirements match the stakeholders’ expectations.

Work with project stakeholders to identify, model, and then document their requirements andbusiness domain details.

Structure the requirements in the agreed format so that it is understandable by all stakeholders

Ensure the timely analysis and documentation of business requirements for the delivery team.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide a good service.

Communicate the requirements to all stakeholders and obtain stakeholder sign off within the estimate.

Facilitate meetings, give presentations, resolve conflict and negotiate and influence others.

Workshop with a group to capture several independent sources of information relating to the project, gaining consensus where possible.

Capture areas of opposing opinion.

Requirements Analysis

Ensure that requirements are prioritized.

Use a combination of text, matrices, diagrams and formal models to conceptualise the

requirements.

Define Assumptions, Constraints and Risks.

Ensure that requirements specifications meet the necessary standard of quality.

Validate that all requirements support the business architecture.

Solution Assessment and Validation

Ensure that the proposed solution meet the stakeholders’ requirements.

Assist the testing team to ensure the solution is validated against the business requirements

Assess whether the organisation is ready to make effective use of the solution.

Enterprise Analysis

Identify new capabilities required to meet the business need.

Define which new capabilities a project iteration will deliver.

Life Cycle Management

Act as interface with business and the delivery team during the SDLC.

Understands and can describe the basic function of the business’s core system.

Behavioral Competencies

Information gathering and problem analysis

Applying Professional / Specialist / Technical Expertise

Creating and Innovating

Quality and Detail orientation

Developing Self

Detail Orientated

Reporting to Head: Business Analysis

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Business Analysis

Modeling

Requirements Elicitation

Scrum

SQL

Workshop Facilitation

