Senior C# Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Hilton

Calling all KZN-based Developers!!!

Are you looking to shake things up and take your career to the next step? This may be the role for you!

Our client is looking for individuals with a problem-solving mindset and willingness to go the extra mile while being a collaborative team player as the developer will be involved in all areas of software development from design to development and testing.

Requirements:

Minimum 3 Years Experience

BSC IT, Computer Science or similar

MVC. NET Framework

Entity Framework

Razor

Windows OS

.Net Core

Blazor

HTML

JavaScript

CSS

Jquery

Bootstrap

C

Microsoft SQL Server

Visual Studio

Strong relational database design knowledge

Knowledge of unit testing and writing code that is testable

Experience in database performance tuning Query Optimization, using Performance Monitor, SQL Profiler and other related monitoring and troubleshooting tools

Advantageous:

Wasm experience

MudBlazor

Source Control Experience (Git & BitBucket)

