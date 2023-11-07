Senior Data Engineer – Remote Remote

Senior Data Engineer

Go where initiative is appreciated

R 1.2000 000 – R 1.4000 000 plus Medical Aid, Pension Fund and Performance Bonus!

Ready to welcome an exceptional Senior Data Engineer to design, develop, and maintain data pipelines and infrastructure. A self-starter entrepreneur with the ability to work closely with other cross-functional teams. Possessing the ability to combine raw information from different sources to develop and test architectures that enable data extraction and transformation for predictive or prescriptive modelling. In collaboration with cloud-based data storage systems and data warehouses in Azure and Databricks alongside with a stable knowledge of DBT or Delta Live tables. Should have proficiency in MS Excel, Power BI, QlikView, SQL, Python and Apache Spark. Experience to comprehend modelling, architecture and ETL/ELT data processes. That go hand in hand with our business needs!

Minimum Requirements:

BSc Degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualification.

5-8 years’ proven experience as a Data Engineer

Troubleshoot and resolve data-related issues and errors.

Familiarity with DevOps practices and knowledge of containerization technologies (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes)

Experience in analyzing large quantities of data (terabyte sized datasets)

Strong critical thinking and analytical skills

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Senior Data Engineer

BSc Degree in Computer Science

DevOps

Learn more/Apply for this position