Senior PHP Developer – Western Cape Epping Industrial

Responsibilities:We are looking for an assistant developer to assist in Developing New Solutions and Maintaining existing Solutions. The candidate must have a good understanding of PHP and C#.NET for porting system across from PHP to C#

Desired Skills:

– Degree / Diploma in Computer Science / Engineering / Information Systems – 3+ Years’ Experience

Diploma (Required) Experience: Similiar: 3 years (Required)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

