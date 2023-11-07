Senior Power Platform Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

This role reports to the Power Platform Development Lead.

This position is limited to BBBEE applications due to BEE requirements.

Location: Head Office, Pretoria / Hybrid

The purpose of this role is to provide advanced technical expertise in designing, developing, and implementing complex solutions using Microsoft Power Platform tools, including Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, and Power Virtual Agents.

As a senior-level professional, the Senior Power Platform Developer plays a critical role in driving digital transformation, architecting scalable solutions, and mentoring the development team.

Senior Power Platform Developer is responsible for leveraging the full potential of the Power Platform to empower the financial organisation’s units with robust applications, automated processes, data-driven insights, and advanced chatbot capabilities.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Power Platform tools

advanced technical expertise in designing

Power Virtual Agents

Power BI

architecting scalable solutions

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A sought-after and well-established organisation located in Pretoria East requires the expertise of a Senior Power Platform Developer.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

