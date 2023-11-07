Service Desk Analyst

Our client in the Manufacturing industry is seeking a Service Desk Analyst to join their East London team for a 12 Month Fixed Term Contract.

Duties to include:-

Supporting 2nd level with information gathering

Categorize Tickets and check for completeness

Identify and diagnose issues and problems

Support problem identification

Advise users on appropriate course of action

Monitor issues from start to resolution

Escalate, if needed, unresolved problems to a higher level of support

Provide essential online security advice and support

Tracking of ongoing Tickets

Creation of Knowledge Base Articles

Update users with the progress of their logged incidents

Minimum Requirements:-

Matric (On the job training will be provided)

Good communication skills in German (written and spoken)

Basic English communication skills

Basic knowledge of MS Office and MS Windows

Basic understanding of IT systems (beneficial)

Previous role within a service department will be beneficial but not needed

Ability to work well within a team

Communicate effectively with team members and users

Requires organizational skills to manage their and the teams workload

Please apply online, submitting your CV and supporting documentation. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Customer Service

Customer Support

Diagnosis

Identifying Problems

Information Gathering

IT Support

Learn more/Apply for this position