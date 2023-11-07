Our client in the Manufacturing industry is seeking a Service Desk Analyst to join their East London team for a 12 Month Fixed Term Contract.
Duties to include:-
- Supporting 2nd level with information gathering
- Categorize Tickets and check for completeness
- Identify and diagnose issues and problems
- Support problem identification
- Advise users on appropriate course of action
- Monitor issues from start to resolution
- Escalate, if needed, unresolved problems to a higher level of support
- Provide essential online security advice and support
- Tracking of ongoing Tickets
- Creation of Knowledge Base Articles
- Update users with the progress of their logged incidents
Minimum Requirements:-
- Matric (On the job training will be provided)
- Good communication skills in German (written and spoken)
- Basic English communication skills
- Basic knowledge of MS Office and MS Windows
- Basic understanding of IT systems (beneficial)
- Previous role within a service department will be beneficial but not needed
- Ability to work well within a team
- Communicate effectively with team members and users
- Requires organizational skills to manage their and the teams workload
Please apply online, submitting your CV and supporting documentation. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Customer Service
- Customer Support
- Diagnosis
- Identifying Problems
- Information Gathering
- IT Support