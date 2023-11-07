Service Desk Analyst – Eastern Cape East London

Our client in the Manufacturing industry is seeking a Service Desk Analyst to join their East London team for a 12 Month Fixed Term Contract.

Duties to include:-

  • Supporting 2nd level with information gathering
  • Categorize Tickets and check for completeness
  • Identify and diagnose issues and problems
  • Support problem identification
  • Advise users on appropriate course of action
  • Monitor issues from start to resolution
  • Escalate, if needed, unresolved problems to a higher level of support
  • Provide essential online security advice and support
  • Tracking of ongoing Tickets
  • Creation of Knowledge Base Articles
  • Update users with the progress of their logged incidents

Minimum Requirements:-

  • Matric (On the job training will be provided)
  • Good communication skills in German (written and spoken)
  • Basic English communication skills
  • Basic knowledge of MS Office and MS Windows
  • Basic understanding of IT systems (beneficial)
  • Previous role within a service department will be beneficial but not needed
  • Ability to work well within a team
  • Communicate effectively with team members and users
  • Requires organizational skills to manage their and the teams workload

Please apply online, submitting your CV and supporting documentation. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Communication
  • Customer Service
  • Customer Support
  • Diagnosis
  • Identifying Problems
  • Information Gathering
  • IT Support

