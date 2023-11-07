Software Site Support Engineer

Support engineering, deployment, and commissioning activities of the telescopes in the karoo
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Investigating support issues reported on site.
- Coordinating tests, fault finding and tracking down of cross-subsystem issues.
- Supporting user requests for data and trend analysis.
- Fixing minor bugs in the deployed software where possible.
- Engaging with different subsystems to identify problems, perform system integration tests, support commissioning tests on site.
- Deploying and maintaining development infrastructure.
- Deploying software subsystems on production systems and manage/monitor site deployments.
- Documentation and project management input as required.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Qualification:
- D (Comp Sci) with 6+ years; OR
- Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years; OR
- Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years; OR
- Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 2+ years; OR
- Engineering (with a software focus) or related field
Experience:
- Testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects.
- Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems.
- Quality assurance processes and software development processes.
Desired Skills:
- Communication Skills
- Python and Software Development
- Networking