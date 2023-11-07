Software Site Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Nov 7, 2023

Support engineering, deployment, and commissioning activities of the telescopes in the karoo
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Investigating support issues reported on site.
  • Coordinating tests, fault finding and tracking down of cross-subsystem issues.
  • Supporting user requests for data and trend analysis.
  • Fixing minor bugs in the deployed software where possible.
  • Engaging with different subsystems to identify problems, perform system integration tests, support commissioning tests on site.
  • Deploying and maintaining development infrastructure.
  • Deploying software subsystems on production systems and manage/monitor site deployments.
  • Documentation and project management input as required.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualification:

  • D (Comp Sci) with 6+ years; OR
  • Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years; OR
  • Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years; OR
  • Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 2+ years; OR
  • Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Experience:

  • Testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects.
  • Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems.
  • Quality assurance processes and software development processes.

Desired Skills:

  • Communication Skills
  • Python and Software Development
  • Networking

Learn more/Apply for this position