Software Site Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Support engineering, deployment, and commissioning activities of the telescopes in the karoo

JOB DESCRIPTION

Investigating support issues reported on site.

Coordinating tests, fault finding and tracking down of cross-subsystem issues.

Supporting user requests for data and trend analysis.

Fixing minor bugs in the deployed software where possible.

Engaging with different subsystems to identify problems, perform system integration tests, support commissioning tests on site.

Deploying and maintaining development infrastructure.

Deploying software subsystems on production systems and manage/monitor site deployments.

Documentation and project management input as required.

JOB REQUIREMENTS



Qualification:

D (Comp Sci) with 6+ years; OR

Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years; OR

Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years; OR

Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 2+ years; OR

Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Experience:

Testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects.

Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems.

Quality assurance processes and software development processes.

Desired Skills:

Communication Skills

Python and Software Development

Networking

