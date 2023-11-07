Technical Support Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:
A prominent global corporation that specializes in cutting-edge Security Software Solutions is currently in search of a Technical Support Specialist. This role involves tasks such as creating support materials, offering advanced technical support to both internal and external stakeholders, and serving as a conduit for product and feature-related discussions between the external client base and internal teams. This entails assessing the needs and preferences of clients regarding features and aligning them with what is currently available or under development. A tertiary qualification at NQF level 5 or equivalent is required for this position.
DUTIES:
- Provide technical sales and service support to new, existing & prospective clients i.e., Telephonic, e-mail, ticketing & training
- Management of device returns (assessment & communication & process improvement)
- Sales & internal team support (what is sales team asking for versus features available, use thereof & what is coming)
- Firmware (distil and log requirements / challenges / feedback / testing)
REQUIREMENTS:
- Working knowledge of electronics
- Computer literate
- In depth knowledge of internal structure
- Basic understanding of business operations
- Consolidation of relevant information for reporting purposes
- Identifying challenges and suggesting solutions
- Quality management
- People management
- Strategic, creative & analytical thinking
- Training / Facilitating skills
- Decision making
- Accuracy & attention to detail
- Approachable
- Conflict resolution
- Diplomacy
- Motivation
- Maintaining effective customer relationships
- Project management
Education:
- Tertiary Qualification / NQF 5 up or equivalent
Training:
- Project Management
- Domain product knowledge & exposure ongoing
Experience:
- Ability to interact across all levels
- Ability to understand technical aspects of the product range
- Project planning
ATTRIBUTES:
- Problem solving
- Communication
- Consistency
- Self-review
