Technician Assistant – Western Cape Cape Town

Job Description: As a Technician Assistant, you will play a crucial role in supporting our technicians with their daily operations. You will work alongside experienced professionals and assist in various tasks within the decontamination process. Your responsibilities will include using hand-held tools such as drilling machines, grinders, and various hand tools to remove flanges, cut access ports, and perform other essential tasks. Your technical expertise in operating these tools will be vital to ensure the success of our projects.

If you are a motivated individual with a passion for technical work and an interest in the decontamination industry, we encourage you to apply. To apply, please submit your resume and a brief cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are interested in this position to [Email Address Removed]

Key Responsibilities:

Assist technicians in the use of hand-held tools for decontamination procedures.

Safely and efficiently operate drilling machines, grinders, and various hand tools.

Collaborate with the team to remove flanges and cut access ports as needed.

Ensure the proper maintenance and care of tools and equipment.

Adhere to safety guidelines and best practices.

Maintain a high standard of quality and workmanship.

Requirements:

General knowledge of hand-held tools, including drilling machines, grinders, and hand tools.

Possession of a valid driver’s license.

Technical aptitude and ability to operate tools effectively.

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to safety.

Willingness to learn and work in a dynamic environment.

Reliable and punctual.

Previous experience in a similar role is a plus but not required.

Desired Skills:

Maintenance

Mechanical

Tools

