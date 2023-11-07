Web Designer LWWD79R

- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organization
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on the methodology followed
- Assist with the identification and management of risks
Advantageous
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposals and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internally
Minimum Requirements:
- Development and maintenance of websites
- Design and testing of HTML Mailer Campaigns
- UX/ UI research and analysis
- Meet with end users and gather requirements and feedback
- Conduct application testing and code reviews occasionally
- HTML & CSS
- Standard compliant cross-browser coding
- Cross-browser compatibility testing
- Application and code testing
- SEO Skills
- Adobe CS Design Premium
- Dreamweaver
- Photoshop
- Figma
- Experience in MS Office Products
- Working knowledge of the development of web applications
- Ability to integrate company CI to different platforms and executions.
- Experience with a CMS (Content Management System) like Adobe Experience Manager would be advantageous
- UX/UI working knowledge and understanding of principles would be advantageous
- Working knowledge of JavaScript would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
