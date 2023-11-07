Web Designer LWWD79R

Nov 7, 2023

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies

  • Coordination between development and support environments

  • Assisting with the business case

  • Planning and monitoring

  • Eliciting requirements

  • Requirements organization

  • Translating and simplifying requirements

  • Requirements management and communication

  • Requirements analysis

  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on the methodology followed

  • Assist with the identification and management of risks

Advantageous

  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users

  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposals and successful implementation

  • Strong presentation skills

  • Above-board work ethics

  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required

  • Willing and able to travel internally

Minimum Requirements:

  • Development and maintenance of websites

  • Design and testing of HTML Mailer Campaigns

  • UX/ UI research and analysis

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements and feedback

  • Conduct application testing and code reviews occasionally

  • HTML & CSS

  • Standard compliant cross-browser coding

  • Cross-browser compatibility testing

  • Application and code testing

  • SEO Skills

  • Adobe CS Design Premium

  • Dreamweaver

  • Photoshop

  • Figma

  • Experience in MS Office Products

  • Working knowledge of the development of web applications

  • Ability to integrate company CI to different platforms and executions.

  • Experience with a CMS (Content Management System) like Adobe Experience Manager would be advantageous

  • UX/UI working knowledge and understanding of principles would be advantageous

  • Working knowledge of JavaScript would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

