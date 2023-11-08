Angular Developer

Nov 8, 2023

Our client is looking for an exceptional individual to build web applications using Angular 11+ with a passion for building web front end applications.

Requirements:

  • Involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development, and deployment.
  • Experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation, and deployment.
  • Solid understanding with API architecture with Web Services, REST & JSON.
  • Strong experience with integrated system environments.
  • Debugging and troubleshooting.
  • Write well documented and maintainable code.
  • Creativity and innovation, relentless pursuit of timely product engineering delivery.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Relevant IT Degree / Diploma.
  • 4+ years’ C# and Angular experience
  • 2+ years’ experience working in an Agile Environment (e.g. Scrum, Kanban, etc.)
  • Detailed knowledge and understanding of Design Patterns and their implementations
  • Mature algorithmic knowledge
  • Experience with STL

Desired Skills:

  • Angular JS
  • Angular 11
  • Frontend
  • JavaScript
  • Azure
  • Agile
  • REST
  • C#
  • STL

