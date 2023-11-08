Automation Tester

Are you a skilled tester with a passion for automation and a strong eye for detail? We’re looking for an Automation Tester to join our team on a contract basis.

This is a hybrid role based in Sandton, Johannesburg.

With 5+ years of Automation Testing experience to ensure the quality and reliability of our software through automated testing.

Your Expertise:

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyze, design, develop, and implement re-usable automated test assets to ensure the solution and its architecture ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation as well as Performance Testing (NFT).

Tools include Selenium/ Appium/ Healenium, RestAssured, and JMeter.

Qualifications required:

Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications.

ISTQB.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

The ideal tech/ tool set will include the following: Selenium/ Appium with Java (other tools are a bonus). BBD – Cucumber Framework. JMeter – Performance Testing. API – RestAssured. Comfortable working in an Agile environment. SQL/ Database experience.



Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position