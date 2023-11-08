Are you a skilled tester with a passion for automation and a strong eye for detail? We’re looking for an Automation Tester to join our team on a contract basis.
This is a hybrid role based in Sandton, Johannesburg.
With 5+ years of Automation Testing experience to ensure the quality and reliability of our software through automated testing.
Your Expertise:
- Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyze, design, develop, and implement re-usable automated test assets to ensure the solution and its architecture ensure the overall quality of the solution.
- Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation as well as Performance Testing (NFT).
- Tools include Selenium/ Appium/ Healenium, RestAssured, and JMeter.
Qualifications required:
- Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications.
- ISTQB.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- The ideal tech/ tool set will include the following:
- Selenium/ Appium with Java (other tools are a bonus).
- BBD – Cucumber Framework.
- JMeter – Performance Testing.
- API – RestAssured.
- Comfortable working in an Agile environment.
- SQL/ Database experience.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery