Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 8, 2023

Are you a skilled tester with a passion for automation and a strong eye for detail? We’re looking for an Automation Tester to join our team on a contract basis.
This is a hybrid role based in Sandton, Johannesburg.
With 5+ years of Automation Testing experience to ensure the quality and reliability of our software through automated testing.

Your Expertise:

  • Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyze, design, develop, and implement re-usable automated test assets to ensure the solution and its architecture ensure the overall quality of the solution.

  • Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation as well as Performance Testing (NFT).

  • Tools include Selenium/ Appium/ Healenium, RestAssured, and JMeter.

Qualifications required:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications.

  • ISTQB.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • The ideal tech/ tool set will include the following:

    • Selenium/ Appium with Java (other tools are a bonus).

    • BBD – Cucumber Framework.

    • JMeter – Performance Testing.

    • API – RestAssured.

    • Comfortable working in an Agile environment.

    • SQL/ Database experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

