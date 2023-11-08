Business Analyst (Communication Technology) (CH962) – Western Cape Kuils River

Our client, in the Payments and Lending industry, has an opening for a Business Analyst to join their Communications Technology team.

Are you a team player that enjoys working with developers, testers, and stakeholders from the business?

Do you appreciate taking the initiative, taking responsibility for your company demands, and enjoying becoming involved in the details?

If the answer to each of these questions is “yes,” you are welcome to apply if you fulfill the prerequisites. Assembling the business’s requirements, creating a Business Requirement Document (BRD), and doing analysis to support the development and operational teams will be your primary responsibilities.

Qualification:

3-year tertiary qualification in relevant technical/financial/analytical related field of study

Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent

Experience:

3 Years + experience in an intermediate role within a formal business analysis environment

Experience within the Financial Services industry would be advantageous

Experience with Contact Centre work will be advantageous.

Experience with Telephony, Automated Diallers, WhatsApp integration, and other communication technologies will be advantageous.

Functional Competencies:

Good understanding of business analysis concepts, tools, and methodologies.

Ability to facilitate, research, model and define requirements

Experience working in a scrum development process.

Quick problem solver with an eye for detail and accuracy

Ability to work independently as well as in a team.

Experience in using SQL to query databases and complete test cases is advantageous.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide a good service.

Key Performance Areas:

Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring

Identify the appropriate stakeholders

Determine the activities required to successfully complete the business analysis.

Accurately estimate the required business analysis of work items.

For analysis purposes, have a detailed understanding of the source system (including database structures and process flows)

Requirements Elicitation, Management and Collaboration

Investigate, evaluate, design, and propose solutions to address business requirements.

Validate that the stated requirements match the stakeholders’ expectations.

Work with project stakeholders to identify, model, and then document their requirements and

business domain details.

Structure the requirements in the agreed format so that it is understandable by all stakeholders

Ensure the timely analysis and documentation of business requirements for the delivery team.

Communicate the requirements to all stakeholders and obtain stakeholder sign off within the estimate.

Capture areas of opposing opinion.

Requirements Analysis

Ensure that requirements are prioritized.

Use a combination of text, matrices, diagrams, and formal models to conceptualise the requirements.

Define Assumptions, Constraints and Risks.

Ensure that requirements specifications meet the necessary standard of quality.

Validate that all requirements support the business architecture.

Solution Assessment and Validation

Ensure that the proposed solution meet the stakeholders’ requirements.

Assist the testing team to ensure the solution is validated against the business requirements

Assess whether the organisation is ready to make effective use of the solution.

Enterprise Analysis

Identify new capabilities required to meet the business need.

Define which new capabilities a project iteration will deliver.

Life Cycle Management

Use a combination of text, matrices, diagrams, and formal models to conceptualise the business requirements.

Ensure that the requirement specifications meet the necessary standard of quality

Act as interface with business and the delivery team during the SDLC.

Understands and can describe the basic function of the business’s core system.

Investigate production issues and propose solutions.

Perform data analysis tasks to find issues and opportunities for enhancements.

Behavioural Competencies

Information gathering and problem analysis

Applying Professional / Specialist / Technical Expertise

Creating and Innovating

Quality and Detail orientation

Developing Self

Detail Orientated

Pro-active and showing ownership for work

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Business Analysis

Financial Services

Messaging

Requirements Elicitation

Scrum

SQL

