C# Developer

Nov 8, 2023

Are you driven, dependable, and resourceful?

One of our clients based in the US are looking for an experienced C# Developer to join their team working remotely form South Africa.

Responsibilities:

What you will be doing:

  • Designing, developing, and extending Enterprise applications using the latest Microsoft, AWS, and open source
  • Collaborating with professionals from multiple departments and conducting analysis of organizational requirements to determine functional and non-functional requirements.
  • De?ning system speci?cations and work?ows based on the system
  • Designing an extensible database
  • Design, build and maintain efficient and reusable
  • Designing, creating and reviewing testing
  • De?ning data transmission
  • Creating development guidelines, standards and work?ows.
  • Provide technical guidance and coaching to developers and
  • Conducting technical reviews of all software

Technologies you will be working with:

  • Microsoft .NET Framework and Core
  • Angular
  • SQL Server
  • MySQL
  • Windows and Linux
  • Docker
  • PHP
  • AWS
  • HTML/JScript Frameworks
  • MS Access
  • Third party integrations (i.e. Zappier/Webhooks)
  • Git
  • Prometheus/Grafana
  • Worked with something great and you think your experience with it will bene?t us? Let us know and it may become part of our development roadmap discussions.

Qualifications

Required Experience / Skills:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience
  • 5+ years Enterprise full-stack software development experience (C#, asp.net preferred)
  • 4+ years Microsoft .NET
  • Microsoft SQL Server development (T-SQL)
  • Experience with source code management
  • Analytical and critical thinking with strong problem-solving skills and drive to the
  • Thorough understanding of design tradeoffs, and how they
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the English
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to work in cooperative team

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • ASP.Net
  • Angular
  • SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

– Fully remote work – Full time & Long-term contract

– International Exposure
– 40 weekly hours (50% during US working hours)

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work From Home
  • Flexitime

Learn more/Apply for this position