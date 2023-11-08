Are you driven, dependable, and resourceful?
One of our clients based in the US are looking for an experienced C# Developer to join their team working remotely form South Africa.
Responsibilities:
What you will be doing:
- Designing, developing, and extending Enterprise applications using the latest Microsoft, AWS, and open source
- Collaborating with professionals from multiple departments and conducting analysis of organizational requirements to determine functional and non-functional requirements.
- De?ning system speci?cations and work?ows based on the system
- Designing an extensible database
- Design, build and maintain efficient and reusable
- Designing, creating and reviewing testing
- De?ning data transmission
- Creating development guidelines, standards and work?ows.
- Provide technical guidance and coaching to developers and
- Conducting technical reviews of all software
Technologies you will be working with:
- Microsoft .NET Framework and Core
- Angular
- SQL Server
- MySQL
- Windows and Linux
- Docker
- PHP
- AWS
- HTML/JScript Frameworks
- MS Access
- Third party integrations (i.e. Zappier/Webhooks)
- Git
- Prometheus/Grafana
- Worked with something great and you think your experience with it will bene?t us? Let us know and it may become part of our development roadmap discussions.
Qualifications
Required Experience / Skills:
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience
- 5+ years Enterprise full-stack software development experience (C#, asp.net preferred)
- 4+ years Microsoft .NET
- Microsoft SQL Server development (T-SQL)
- Experience with source code management
- Analytical and critical thinking with strong problem-solving skills and drive to the
- Thorough understanding of design tradeoffs, and how they
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the English
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to work in cooperative team
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ASP.Net
- Angular
- SQL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Fully remote work – Full time & Long-term contract
– International Exposure
– 40 weekly hours (50% during US working hours)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home
- Flexitime