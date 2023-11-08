C# .Net Software Developer – Western Cape Tokai

Coding The Future: Where Creativity Meets Technology C#.Net.

Is this you?

Are you a master problem-solver and excellent communicator? Do you thrive in a fast-paced and flexible development world? Are you known for your attention to detail? You’re a pro at thinking analytically and solving puzzles with your critical thinking skills. Whether it’s flying solo or teaming up with others, you bring your ‘A’ game to the table. Sounds like you? Read on…

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As part of this role, you’ll craft, test and make sure that programs run smoothly using .NET and C#. You’ll team up with a diverse group of experts to create brand-new solutions and make things work automatically. Your mission is to ensure these programs work super-fast and perfectly. When pesky problems pop up, you’ll be the one with the solutions, making the programs better and smarter. You’ll organise the secret codes, learn about the latest tech trends, and help keep important data safe and sound. It’s all about making sure everyone’s work runs like clockwork, and you’ll play a crucial role in our dynamic team.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll join one of the biggest and fastest growing Asset Management groups in Cape Town. A company that celebrates their employees. They are a one stop shop for investment related products and services. They believe in the intrinsic value of every person and strive towards business excellence. The role is office based in Tokai so living in the southern suburbs will make your life easier.

What you’ll need

If you’re up for the challenge, we’re looking for someone with at least 5 years of experience in C# and the .NET world. You’ll be the go-to expert when it comes to Microsoft SQL Server and web applications, making ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Core, and Angular/React your playground. Your coding skills will be like a well-versed storyteller with Git, while your grasp of object-oriented programming will be rock-solid. If ‘speak’ front-end with jQuery, JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3. And for those who speak Microsoft Office’s secret language or know their way around the FIX protocol, you’re our tech champion!

What you’ll get

Excellent C# development opportunity at a leading SA Stockbroker for an experienced Developer looking to further expand their career in Financial Markets. This opportunity offers exceptional growth and development and plays a pivotal role in strategic projects and initiatives. A market related salary with great employee benefits. Family friendly working hours and a dynamic office space.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Lyrichia on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

