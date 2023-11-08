How to extend electronic lifecycles

In the pursuit of sustainable practices, extending the life cycle of electronic devices stands out as a potent solution that addresses climate impact, saves natural resources, and reduces harmful emissions.

Wale Arewa, CEO of Xperien, discusses the importance of ITAD, achieving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, and practical strategies to enhance the longevity of electronics.

Can you explain the significance of ITAD in achieving sustainability goals for companies?

Absolutely. IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) is a crucial component of a company’s sustainability strategy. It involves responsibly disposing of obsolete or unwanted electronic equipment.

By engaging in ITAD, companies not only prevent harmful e-waste from ending up in landfills but also unlock the potential for refurbishment, reuse, and recycling of these assets.

This process significantly contributes to the circular economy by reducing waste and conserving valuable resources.

How can companies align ITAD practices with their ESG goals?

ESG goals are fundamentally about responsible business practices and sustainability. When it comes to ITAD, companies can align their practices by prioritising responsible disposal, refurbishment, and recycling of electronic assets.

This includes ensuring that electronics are handled by certified professionals and encouraging the reuse of devices within the organisation or through charitable donations.

Moreover, it’s about choosing ITAD partners who adhere to sustainable practices and environmentally conscious operations.

What steps can businesses take to extend the life cycle of their electronics?

Prolonging the longevity of electronic devices is a crucial approach for achieving sustainability and cost-effectiveness. To attain this goal, companies can implement several key measures. Firstly, it is essential to select electronics that are durable, upgradeable, and repairable, equipped with adequate performance to meet long-term requirements. Opting for devices with replaceable batteries is another strategy to extend the overall device lifespan.

Proper maintenance is equally important, urging employees to handle devices with care to minimise wear and tear, ultimately enhancing their usability and longevity. Keeping operating systems and hardware drivers up-to-date is vital to ensure optimal performance and security.

Moreover, optimising software configuration by prioritising maximum performance over performance-intensive processes can significantly enhance efficiency. Finally, transitioning to cloud-based solutions whenever possible is advisable, as they demand less device performance and allow older devices to maintain functionality.

How does Xperien contribute to promoting sustainable ITAD practices?

At Xperien, we advocate for responsible ITAD practices by providing tailored solutions that focus on refurbishment, reuse, and recycling. We prioritise sustainable strategies to reduce electronic waste, save valuable resources, and minimise the environmental footprint. Our team works closely with clients to ensure a smooth transition from device decommissioning to responsible disposal, aligning with their ESG goals and sustainability commitments.

In conclusion, extending the life cycle of electronics through responsible ITAD practices is a win-win strategy. It not only promotes sustainability but also helps companies save money in the long run. By selecting the right devices, maintaining them well, and embracing refurbishment and recycling, businesses can actively contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.