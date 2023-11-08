IT & Internal Systems Manager (remote working) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is an international startup, an innovative science and tech company. They are led by values of innovation, integrity, and impact. They are gaining global recognition and scaling rapidly with technology. They are looking to employ talented and experienced individuals who have a desire to make a positive impact on the world.

The position is fully remote with a GCC / EUR / UK time zone requirement.

The IT and Internal Systems Manager will be responsible for maintaining and managing all aspects of the information technology (IT) within the organization as well as implementing and maintaining internal IT systems and processes. The role’s primary objective is to ensure that the company’s IT infrastructure is efficient, secure, and aligned with business goals.

This person will need to develop IT strategies, implement new software and IT systems and maintain technology resources to support the organization’s operations and growth.

The role sits within the Business Enablement function and reports directly into the CFO and will also work closely with the Head of Software Engineering.

The ideal candidate will be an excellent communicator, able to work across multiple IT areas, and be able to take initiative and be solution oriented. They will be required to establish and maintain strong relationships across the business and carefully assess and understand the various IT needs and requirements in each area of the business.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Strategic Planning: Develop and implement IT strategies and policies for the group in alignment with the organization’s business objectives. Identify opportunities for technology improvements and cost optimization.

Infrastructure Maintenance: Maintenance of the company’s IT infrastructure, including hardware and software. Ensure infrastructure is up-to-date, reliable, and scalable.

Security: Establish and enforce IT security policies and procedures to protect the organization’s data and systems from threats and breaches. Implement cybersecurity measures and maintain compliance with relevant regulations.

Budget Management: Develop and manage the IT budget, ensuring cost-effective procurement of hardware, software, and services. Monitor and control IT expenses.

Vendor Management: Manage relationships with technology vendors and service providers. Negotiate contracts, evaluate performance, and ensure service level agreements (SLAs) are met.

New Product Implementation: Plan, implement and manage the rollout of any new IT software or systems for the group including managing outsourced expertise and internal stakeholder and training / set up.

Project Management: Implement IT projects from initiation to completion, ensuring they are delivered on time and within budget.

User Support: Provide technical support to end-users, addressing hardware and software issues promptly. Implement a helpdesk system to streamline support requests.

Compliance: Ensure the organization’s IT practices and systems comply with relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards, such as GDPR, HIPAA, or ISO standards.

Disaster Recovery: Develop and maintain a comprehensive disaster recovery and business continuity plan to minimize downtime and data loss in case of emergencies.

IT Governance: Establish IT governance frameworks and best practices to enhance decision-making processes and accountability.

Technology Evaluation: Stay informed about emerging technologies and trends in the IT industry. Evaluate the potential benefits and risks of adopting new technologies.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field

Several years of experience in IT management or a related role

In-depth knowledge of IT systems, infrastructure, and cybersecurity

Excellent problem-solving and project management abilities

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Familiarity with ITIL or other IT service management frameworks is a plus

Relevant industry certifications (e.g., ITIL, CISSP, PMP) may be advantageous

An entrepreneurial mindset with outstanding organizational skills

Solutions driven mindset

Startup company experience beneficial

