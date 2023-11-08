Junior IT Technician – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Position: Junior IT Technician
Type: Permanent
Sector: Pharmaceutical Industry
Location: Cape Town
Reference: IT – Tech – CPT – MK
Experience is a requirement – IT Technician, candidate must have relevant qualifications and 3 or more years experience in functional areas
Our Pharmaceutical Industry client requires a Junior IT Technician, the position is based in Cape Town at the company premises.
Qualification / Experience Requirements, but not limited to:
- Qualifications: ITIL Certified and CompTia A+ Certified – non negotiable
- Minimum of 3 or more years’ expertise gained in functional areas:
- Expertise in ITIL Service Delivery practices
- Experience in Business and operational planning
- Experience gained in program and project management
- Helpdesk Experience
- Experience in Windows Deployment
- Provide Helpdesk management and support
- Understand, troubleshoot, and remediate issues with desktop infrastructure and applications (Outlook, Office, Adobe, network printing, VPN, etc.)
- Serve as first point of contact for endpoint incident troubleshooting
- Comprehensive and accurate understanding of issues and ability to analyze the problem in a systematic fashion
- Expertise in Microsoft O365 and Windows workstations
- Ensure to diagnose and resolve incidents
- Perform system checks and maintenance
- Take ownership of problems and ensure to work with suppliers and manufacturers
- Competence to diagnose and troubleshoot complex problems and work to a resolution
- Responsible to troubleshoot and resolve hardware, connection, printer and software issues reported to the Service Desk
- Responsible to update network applications as required
- Ensure to escalate requests to the appropriate party, as required
- Ensure to review ticket queues and be able to manage priority and tasks while communicating the updates to end users
- Assist in designing and documenting end user solutions
- Configure and deploy the Windows Laptops
- Support in managing and delivering IT related projects
- Replace or repair defective parts and equipment
- Conduct technology training for new users
- Provide support to the IT Infrastructure team.
- Assist in the development of training coursework and materials
- Maintain and expand knowledge base in area of expertise
- Perform routine server monitoring and performance benchmarking
- Complete special projects as required
Please apply to response “at” [URL Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; to enquire.
Required supporting documents to accompany Comprehensive Detailed CV showcasing relating IT Technician expertise gained:
Copy of ID
Copy of all Qualification/s listed on your CV including Matric
* SAP Certification
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma