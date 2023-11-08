Junior IT Technician – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Nov 8, 2023

Position: Junior IT Technician
Type: Permanent
Sector: Pharmaceutical Industry
Location: Cape Town
Reference: IT – Tech – CPT – MK

Experience is a requirement – IT Technician, candidate must have relevant qualifications and 3 or more years experience in functional areas

Our Pharmaceutical Industry client requires a Junior IT Technician, the position is based in Cape Town at the company premises.

Qualification / Experience Requirements, but not limited to:

  • Qualifications: ITIL Certified and CompTia A+ Certified – non negotiable
  • Minimum of 3 or more years’ expertise gained in functional areas:
  • Expertise in ITIL Service Delivery practices
  • Experience in Business and operational planning
  • Experience gained in program and project management
  • Helpdesk Experience
  • Experience in Windows Deployment
  • Provide Helpdesk management and support
  • Understand, troubleshoot, and remediate issues with desktop infrastructure and applications (Outlook, Office, Adobe, network printing, VPN, etc.)
  • Serve as first point of contact for endpoint incident troubleshooting
  • Comprehensive and accurate understanding of issues and ability to analyze the problem in a systematic fashion
  • Expertise in Microsoft O365 and Windows workstations
  • Ensure to diagnose and resolve incidents
  • Perform system checks and maintenance
  • Take ownership of problems and ensure to work with suppliers and manufacturers
  • Competence to diagnose and troubleshoot complex problems and work to a resolution
  • Responsible to troubleshoot and resolve hardware, connection, printer and software issues reported to the Service Desk
  • Responsible to update network applications as required
  • Ensure to escalate requests to the appropriate party, as required
  • Ensure to review ticket queues and be able to manage priority and tasks while communicating the updates to end users
  • Assist in designing and documenting end user solutions
  • Configure and deploy the Windows Laptops
  • Support in managing and delivering IT related projects
  • Replace or repair defective parts and equipment
  • Conduct technology training for new users
  • Provide support to the IT Infrastructure team.
  • Assist in the development of training coursework and materials
  • Maintain and expand knowledge base in area of expertise
  • Perform routine server monitoring and performance benchmarking
  • Complete special projects as required

Please apply to response “at” [URL Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; to enquire.

Required supporting documents to accompany Comprehensive Detailed CV showcasing relating IT Technician expertise gained:
Copy of ID
 Copy of all Qualification/s listed on your CV including Matric
* SAP Certification

Desired Skills:

  • Qualifications: ITIL Certified and CompTia A+ Certified – non negotiable

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

