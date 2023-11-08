Junior IT Technician – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Position: Junior IT Technician

Type: Permanent

Sector: Pharmaceutical Industry

Location: Cape Town

Reference: IT – Tech – CPT – MK

Experience is a requirement – IT Technician, candidate must have relevant qualifications and 3 or more years experience in functional areas

Our Pharmaceutical Industry client requires a Junior IT Technician, the position is based in Cape Town at the company premises.

Qualification / Experience Requirements, but not limited to:

Qualifications: ITIL Certified and CompTia A+ Certified – non negotiable

Minimum of 3 or more years’ expertise gained in functional areas:

Expertise in ITIL Service Delivery practices

Experience in Business and operational planning

Experience gained in program and project management

Helpdesk Experience

Experience in Windows Deployment

Provide Helpdesk management and support

Understand, troubleshoot, and remediate issues with desktop infrastructure and applications (Outlook, Office, Adobe, network printing, VPN, etc.)

Serve as first point of contact for endpoint incident troubleshooting

Comprehensive and accurate understanding of issues and ability to analyze the problem in a systematic fashion

Expertise in Microsoft O365 and Windows workstations

Ensure to diagnose and resolve incidents

Perform system checks and maintenance

Take ownership of problems and ensure to work with suppliers and manufacturers

Competence to diagnose and troubleshoot complex problems and work to a resolution

Responsible to troubleshoot and resolve hardware, connection, printer and software issues reported to the Service Desk

Responsible to update network applications as required

Ensure to escalate requests to the appropriate party, as required

Ensure to review ticket queues and be able to manage priority and tasks while communicating the updates to end users

Assist in designing and documenting end user solutions

Configure and deploy the Windows Laptops

Support in managing and delivering IT related projects

Replace or repair defective parts and equipment

Conduct technology training for new users

Provide support to the IT Infrastructure team.

Assist in the development of training coursework and materials

Maintain and expand knowledge base in area of expertise

Perform routine server monitoring and performance benchmarking

Complete special projects as required

Please apply to response “at” [URL Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; to enquire.

Required supporting documents to accompany Comprehensive Detailed CV showcasing relating IT Technician expertise gained:

Copy of ID

Copy of all Qualification/s listed on your CV including Matric

* SAP Certification

