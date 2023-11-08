Network Engineer III – Gauteng Pretoria

We are currently seeking a talented and experienced Network Engineer III to Join us and become part of the iOCO family as we continue to provide innovative solutions that help our clients achieve their business objectives. As a Senior Engineer, you will play a key role in leading the performance of day-to-day networking tasks to ensure network reliability, availability, and serviceability with minimal interruption.

Essential Functions:

Lead network technology upgrade or expansion projects, including installation of hardware, software and integration testing, as well as coordinating these activities without disturbing function of other systems.

Work closely with internal and external teams for problem resolution.

Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)

Configure and install software, servers, routers and other network devices.

Monitor network to ensure optimum performance, reliability and availability.

Create, oversee and test security measures (e.g., access authentication and disaster recovery).

Contribute to the technology lifecycle roadmap for the technologies in scope, including technology absorption risk, technology refresh, migration retirement strategies.

Maintain complete technical documentation.

Provide recommendations on improvements to network performance (capacity, availability, and scalability).

Qualifications Required:

Matric

Juniper (JNCIP)/Fortinet NSE7

Current Cisco Professional Certification (e.g., CCNP, CCDP)

Qualifications Preferred:

Degree or Diploma in Computer science, telecommunications engineering or a related discipline

Experience Required:

At least 10 years of hands-on experience in network device configuration and troubleshooting.

Experience with the following vendors (Fortinet, Juniper)

Excellent knowledge of access networking technologies, routers firewalls, VPN solutions, Quality of Service, subnetting, etc.;

Administration and Maintenance.

Solid background in network administration and architecture

Familiarity with access control models and network security

Evaluate designs to determine the most efficient and effective solution.

Experience in selecting, design engineering, solution engineering, project engineering, integrating, and implementing Cisco network architecture and related technologies.

Installing, configuring, and troubleshooting routers, firewalls, switches, and wireless (able to build configuration and solution which conform to standard without guidance).

Demonstrated skills in developing a technology plan including technical strategy and direction as well as the related business case for the use of that technology.

Location:

Lynnwood, Pretoria

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

