PHP Developer

Nov 8, 2023

Looking for a Senior Full Stack PHP Developer with front-end technologies such as Angular, React and Vue. As a Senior PHP Developer you will be working amongst a team of Developers. if you are passionate about development and enjoy working on the front-end as well as the back-end, this international client will be a perfect fit!!.Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Degree or Relevant

Requirements:

  • 5 + years’ experience
  • Must have front-end technologies (Angular, Vue, React)
  • Must be passionate about development

Desired Skills:

  • PHP frameworks
  • PHP Development
  • vue
  • vuejs
  • react
  • reactjs
  • aws
  • angular
  • laravel
  • sql
  • mssql
  • mysql
  • codeignitor
  • symfony
  • Zend Framework
  • Yii
  • Magento
  • Zend
  • PHP5

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • remote
  • international travel

