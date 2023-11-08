PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking for a Senior Full Stack PHP Developer with front-end technologies such as Angular, React and Vue. As a Senior PHP Developer you will be working amongst a team of Developers. if you are passionate about development and enjoy working on the front-end as well as the back-end, this international client will be a perfect fit!!.Qualifications:
- Matric
- Degree or Relevant
Requirements:
- 5 + years’ experience
- Must have front-end technologies (Angular, Vue, React)
- Must be passionate about development
Desired Skills:
- PHP frameworks
- PHP Development
- vue
- vuejs
- react
- reactjs
- aws
- angular
- laravel
- sql
- mssql
- mysql
- codeignitor
- symfony
- Zend Framework
- Yii
- Magento
- Zend
- PHP5
About The Employer:
Looking for a Senior Full Stack PHP Developer with front-end technologies such as Angular, React and Vue. As a Senior PHP Developer you will be working amongst a team of Developers. if you are passionate about development and enjoy working on the front-end as well as the back-end, this international client will be a perfect fit!!.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- remote
- international travel