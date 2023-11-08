PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking for a Senior Full Stack PHP Developer with front-end technologies such as Angular, React and Vue. As a Senior PHP Developer you will be working amongst a team of Developers. if you are passionate about development and enjoy working on the front-end as well as the back-end, this international client will be a perfect fit!!.Qualifications:

Matric

Degree or Relevant

Requirements:

5 + years’ experience

Must have front-end technologies (Angular, Vue, React)

Must be passionate about development

Desired Skills:

PHP frameworks

PHP Development

vue

vuejs

react

reactjs

aws

angular

laravel

sql

mssql

mysql

codeignitor

symfony

Zend Framework

Yii

Magento

Zend

PHP5

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

remote

international travel

