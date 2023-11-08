Professional ICT Level2 WEBGUI and Mobile Developer at AVBOB – Remote Remote

As an industry leader in the financial services and assurance landscape, AVBOB has an exciting new opportunity available for a seasoned Microsoft .Net developer with a rock-solid background as full stack web developer. You will be working alongside a robust team of analysts, developers and testers to deliver the highest standard of solutions in an agile approach to meet ever growing business demands.

AVBOB is a long-standing, people-oriented organisation with strong values and have been awarded the Top Employer – South Africa award for numerous consecutive years in a row. In return for your services, you will be paid a competitive package, which includes pension fund contributions and a medical aid allowance. You will have access to personal services through the employee assistance program and wellness programs. You will be working for an organisation that values employee development and rewards excellent performance.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Responsible for the design, development and support of mobile first web applications using the latest technologies to produce industry leading web-based applications.

Responsible for the development, maintenance and enhancement of business intelligence solutions.

Ensure you keep yourself up-to-date with modern software engineering practices and technologies and be enthusiastic about teamwork, lean thinking and agile delivery.

To play a pivotal role within the development team and to mentor and coach junior developers by assisting with decisions regarding development approaches and technology.

Strive to create visually appealing Web applications that feature user-friendly design and clear navigation.

Responsible for the design, development, testing and support of rest-full web api’s and micro services

Ensure and understand the user requirements as specified by the business analysts.

To evaluate business critical change request for new or modified programs.

Maintain documentation and describe program development, logic, coding, testing, changes and corrections.

Desired Skills:

Critical thinking skills

Planning & Organisisng

Analytical skills

Learn more/Apply for this position