Project Manager at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

iThemba LABS is seeking to appoint a Project Manager to plan, lead, manage, facilitate and coordinate multi-disciplinary infrastructure, engineering and construction-related projects on behalf of the facility.

Key Responsibilities:

Management and coordination of multi-disciplinary infrastructure and construction-related projects

Manage all project functions related to project management, project planning, project control, engineering management, procurement, construction management to meet project(s) goalsIdentify risks and ensure operational impacts are minimizedLead, manage and oversee projects schedules and budgetsMeeting project deadlines and producing detailed project plansCompiling and executing project work plans Preparing bid specifications and tender documentation Managing governance and legal compliance

Financial Management: Preparing budget forecast for future projects to be used for financial grant applicationsResponsible for producing all engineering management reports and providing on- going status of the project

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

8-12 years

Degree in Project management (or equivalent) qualification BSc Engineering/ B Engineering or equivalent with 8 Years post qualification experience OR NDIP Engineering with 12 years post qualification experience

Experience:

Minimum of 8 years’ relevant working knowledge and experience in engineering of which:Minimum of 2-3 years should be in a project environment with specific knowledge/experience in conceptual and detail engineering,Proven track record of delivering on medium to large multi-disciplinary projectsExperience with managing mixed teams of internal and external resources Familiarity with configuration management principles …Experience with public sector procurementExperience in compiling tenders and managing subcontractors on infrastructure and maintenance projectsExperience with Systems Engineering principlesExperience in working on science related projects;Experience in the Nuclear industryExperience in working in a multi-disciplinary project environmentFamiliarity with the PFMA, Framework for Infrastructure Procurement and Delivery Management and CIDB requirements

Knowledge:

Knowledge of project portfolio management, project controls, construction management and supply chainDemonstrable capability in setting up compliant processes with a particular focus on Engineering, Procurement and Construction ManagementUnderstanding of Contract Management frameworks

Established track record of working on major long term (>3 years) capital projects with multiple contractors

The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities. iThemba LABS is Africa’s leading research facility for accelerator-based science that is committed to advance knowledge, transforminglives and inspiring the nation through probing fundamental structure and the origins of matter, advancing the understanding ofcondensed matter, impacting the societal need through provision of radioisotopes for the health sector and isotope analysis for theenvironmental sector

Learn more/Apply for this position