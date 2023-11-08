Project Manager IT

Nov 8, 2023

EXPERIENCE AND SKILL REQUIREMENTS:

  • Project Management & or Quantity surveying background will be beneficial
  • At least 5 years’ experience, and ideally at least 2 years’ cost management and cost control experience
  • Good knowledge and experience of Project Cost Management & Production scheduling
  • Experience in utilizing Excel advanced level, and highly skilled in Microsoft
  • Team player with the ability to work with minimal
  • Good command of written and spoken English with good report writing
  • Knowledge of project management, planning, risk management
  • Experience in steel industry or automotive industry (preferred)

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Cost estimating, benchmarking, data and insight
  • Contract Management & Performance
  • Disputes and Claims Management
  • Developing project reports and status updates and presenting them to
  • Carrying out the production of monthly cost reports for presentation to the client and
  • Engagement with design engineering and production team, in the development of the cost
  • Communication and engagement with Sales and Floor Supervisor in production
  • Developing project plans and schedules, taking into consideration project scope, objectives, and
  • Identifying and defining project tasks, dependencies, and resource
  • Estimating project timelines and resource requirements and developing project
  • Monitoring project progress and identifying potential issues or risks, and taking corrective action as required.
  • Coordinating with project teams to ensure that project schedules and plans are being followed, and that project deliverables are on
  • Updating project schedules and plans as required to reflect changes in project scope, objectives, or constraints.
  • Identifying opportunities to improve project efficiency effectiveness and making recommendations for process improvements.
  • Participating in project team meetings and providing guidance and support on project planning and
  • Tracking the procurement of project materials/orders
  • Submission and maintaining of monthly project invoices
  • Project Document Control
  • Project specific payments
  • Compiling of tender submissions

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Cost Management
  • Project reports
  • Team meetigns
  • Risk Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

