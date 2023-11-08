Project Manager IT – Eastern Cape East London

EXPERIENCE AND SKILL REQUIREMENTS:
- Project Management & or Quantity surveying background will be beneficial
- At least 5 years’ experience, and ideally at least 2 years’ cost management and cost control experience
- Good knowledge and experience of Project Cost Management & Production scheduling
- Experience in utilizing Excel advanced level, and highly skilled in Microsoft
- Team player with the ability to work with minimal
- Good command of written and spoken English with good report writing
- Knowledge of project management, planning, risk management
- Experience in steel industry or automotive industry (preferred)
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Cost estimating, benchmarking, data and insight
- Contract Management & Performance
- Disputes and Claims Management
- Developing project reports and status updates and presenting them to
- Carrying out the production of monthly cost reports for presentation to the client and
- Engagement with design engineering and production team, in the development of the cost
- Communication and engagement with Sales and Floor Supervisor in production
- Developing project plans and schedules, taking into consideration project scope, objectives, and
- Identifying and defining project tasks, dependencies, and resource
- Estimating project timelines and resource requirements and developing project
- Monitoring project progress and identifying potential issues or risks, and taking corrective action as required.
- Coordinating with project teams to ensure that project schedules and plans are being followed, and that project deliverables are on
- Updating project schedules and plans as required to reflect changes in project scope, objectives, or constraints.
- Identifying opportunities to improve project efficiency effectiveness and making recommendations for process improvements.
- Participating in project team meetings and providing guidance and support on project planning and
- Tracking the procurement of project materials/orders
- Submission and maintaining of monthly project invoices
- Project Document Control
- Project specific payments
- Compiling of tender submissions
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Cost Management
- Project reports
- Team meetigns
- Risk Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years