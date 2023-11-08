Senior Software Developer

Main Purpose of Role

To provide professional services as a developer.

An experienced professional who oversees software development projects, writes clean and efficient code, and provides technical leadership to a team of engineers. They are responsible for ensuring the quality and functionality of software solutions.

Required Minimum Education / Training

Information Technology Degree

Required Minimum Work Experience

5 – 8 Development experience

Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required

Technical

Microsoft .NET Developer (Backend): .NET Core, Microservices, Entity core, Swagger.

Good knowledge software development principles and Agile SDLC and methodologies.

Working experience with Azure Devops and Git version control.

Good knowledge of Windows OS, Azure, IIS, etc. required.

Excellent knowledge of designing relational databases, normalisation, indexing, stored procs, views, user permissions using SQL, Sybase, Postgres, WatcomSQL, etc.

Advantageous – knowledge of tax calculations domain knowledge of HR, Payroll, T&A, Access Control, Delphi, BI Reports.

Key Performance Areas

Design, develop, test, refactor and support the Accsys product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle;

Research, design, develop and automate advanced software in SQL/Sybase/Postgres, etc.

Work well with team members and write clear and concise specifications and documentation.

Guide and mentor team members.

Design and develop normalised database structures, including tables, view, triggers, and stored procedures.

Provide training to colleagues as and when required.

Log all activity on the required platforms.

Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases, and client information strictly confidential by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.

Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests.

Perform required administration tasks timeously.

Continuous optimisation, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems.

Lead development team on database aspects of development

Desired Skills:

Sybase

.Net

SQL

Backend

Database

Agile

Swagger

